Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNDM. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,597.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 270.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: reported revenue of $290.4M (vs. ~$277M est.) and EPS of ($0.01) vs. consensus ($0.05) — a better-than-expected quarter that supports near-term revenue growth hopes. Q4 earnings summary

Q4 results beat expectations: reported revenue of $290.4M (vs. ~$277M est.) and EPS of ($0.01) vs. consensus ($0.05) — a better-than-expected quarter that supports near-term revenue growth hopes. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record quarterly sales and strong pump shipments (38,000 units), evidence of continued market demand for its insulin-delivery products. BusinessWire press release

Company reported record quarterly sales and strong pump shipments (38,000 units), evidence of continued market demand for its insulin-delivery products. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded TNDM from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target to $30 (up from $15), signaling bullish conviction from one major shop and creating upside narrative for the stock. Benzinga

Bank of America upgraded TNDM from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target to $30 (up from $15), signaling bullish conviction from one major shop and creating upside narrative for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was roughly in line with Street expectations (~$1.1B), so there were no big upward surprises in forward revenue targets; investors will watch execution to meet that guidance. Guidance details

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was roughly in line with Street expectations (~$1.1B), so there were no big upward surprises in forward revenue targets; investors will watch execution to meet that guidance. Neutral Sentiment: UBS kept a Hold rating with a $22 price target, reflecting tempered expectations despite the beat — this sustains mixed analyst views and limits consensus momentum. TipRanks / UBS note

UBS kept a Hold rating with a $22 price target, reflecting tempered expectations despite the beat — this sustains mixed analyst views and limits consensus momentum. Negative Sentiment: UBS called out uncertainty from the company’s PayGo transition and competitive headwinds — these execution risks could pressure growth and margins if the transition slows adoption or increases churn. TipRanks / UBS commentary

UBS called out uncertainty from the company’s PayGo transition and competitive headwinds — these execution risks could pressure growth and margins if the transition slows adoption or increases churn. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and leverage remain concerns — negative net margin and return on equity plus elevated debt-to-equity may keep investors cautious until sustained profitability is visible. Zacks analysis

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

