Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3,524.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after buying an additional 585,414 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

