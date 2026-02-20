Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 367,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 2.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after acquiring an additional 626,475 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.4%

KWEB opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

