Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,350,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 502,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,298,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,229,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price target on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,748.83. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,170,094.20. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,769 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

