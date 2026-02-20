Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $835,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 135.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 276.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.10. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

