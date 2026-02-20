Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 72,424 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,424 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Netflix has ample cash capacity to raise its bid if Paramount Skydance pushes a higher offer, keeping upside optionality for WBD shareholders and preserving Netflix’s right to match. Exclusive: Netflix has ample room to increase its offer
- Positive Sentiment: WBD has formally asked Paramount Skydance for a “best and final” offer while continuing to recommend the Netflix deal — a move that could prompt a higher competing bid and lift the takeover price for shareholders. Warner Bros Seeks Paramount’s “Best and Final Offer”
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s coverage and investor commentary indicate market hopes for a Netflix–Paramount bidding contest, which would be the clearest path to a higher transaction value for WBD shares. Warner Bros. Investors Want a Netflix, Paramount Bidding War
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD set its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings release for Feb. 26 (pre-market); investors will watch results and guidance for confirmation of subscriber, advertising and content trends that could influence valuation ahead of the shareholder vote. Warner Bros. Discovery to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD scheduled a special shareholder meeting for March 20 to vote on the Netflix transaction — a near-term catalyst that fixes a timetable for deal approval or further bidding activity. Warner Bros. Discovery gives Paramount one week
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD sent cease-and-desist letters over AI-generated TikTok content using Batman/Superman IP — an IP-protection action that is reputationally defensive but not material to takeover economics in the near term. Warner Bros Discovery Gets Personal With TikTok Owners
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Justice is probing how a sale could affect movie theaters and film output and has held private meetings with major exhibitors — an escalation that raises antitrust risk and could complicate or delay a deal approval. US DOJ probes Warner Bros’ planned sale impact on theaters
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism—director James Cameron sent a scathing letter to a U.S. senator opposing the Netflix-WBD transaction—adding public pressure and signaling cultural/regulatory pushback that could influence lawmakers and regulators. Famed director James Cameron sends scathing letter
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves and targets are mixed-to-negative: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded WBD from Buy to Hold, and consensus price targets reported remain below some takeover scenarios — both reduce near-term analyst-driven upside. Warner-Bros downgraded to Neutral
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings preview coverage (Zacks) warns WBD may lack the key ingredients to deliver an earnings beat, which could weigh sentiment if Q4 results disappoint ahead of the shareholder vote. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Earnings Expected to Grow
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Arete Research increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
