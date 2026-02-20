Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 72,424 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,424 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Arete Research increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

