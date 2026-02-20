PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 194.9% during the third quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

