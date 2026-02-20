Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.91 and traded as high as GBX 105. Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 105, with a volume of 1,692 shares traded.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.91. The company has a market cap of £73.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mulberry Group had a negative return on equity of 117.82% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. On average, analysts predict that Mulberry Group plc will post 1700.0000961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

