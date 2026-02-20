NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.