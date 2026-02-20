NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 15,079 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Richard Steinmeier sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.99, for a total value of $1,876,467.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,852.74. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.97, for a total transaction of $278,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,581.40. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,888 shares of company stock worth $2,182,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $327.92 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.83 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

