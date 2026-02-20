NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 11,042 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,071,000. Croban boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 138,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

