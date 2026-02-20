NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 34,422 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

