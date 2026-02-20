NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,799,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,774,000 after purchasing an additional 526,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,375,545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,896,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,414,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,467,000 after buying an additional 408,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.56.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

