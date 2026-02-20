NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 31.8% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $5,927,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $95 and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger AI order momentum that supports Cisco’s revenue outlook. UBS Lifts PT on Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlights an analyst consensus implying meaningful upside (~16% from recent levels), framing the pullback as a potential buying opportunity for investors focused on AI and recurring software revenue. Wall Street Sees 16% Upside in Cisco (CSCO)
- Positive Sentiment: Technically, CSCO has broken above its 50‑day moving average—a short‑term bullish signal that often attracts momentum buyers. Cisco Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: R&D/market‑leadership news: Cisco and startup Qunnect demonstrated a quantum network over NYC fiber—an innovation signal for long‑term network/security leadership. Cisco, Qunnect build quantum network (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco raised its quarterly dividend (now $0.42/share), which supports income investors and can stabilize flows into the stock. Cisco profile (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is mixed on valuation: some pieces argue the rally has pushed multiples above historical norms even as revenue growth is modest—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Buy Or Sell Cisco Stock At $78? (Forbes) Cisco’s New AI Push And Partnerships Weigh On Stock Valuation Story (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag Cisco as a name to watch in a challenged networking sector—useful for positioning but not a clear immediate buy/sell trigger. 3 Stocks to Consider From a Troubled Networking Industry (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest headlines showed a “large increase” but the underlying feed reports zero shares—likely a reporting error that can spook traders despite no real short‑position signal. Short Interest Notices (data appears erroneous)
- Negative Sentiment: Post‑earnings volatility: the stock experienced a sharp post‑earnings slide last week (~9%+) as investors digested margin pressures and integration costs tied to the Splunk deal. How Low Can Cisco Stock Go? (Forbes)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling from CEO Charles Robbins and other insiders was reported (mid‑Feb Form 4 filings), which can be read as a near‑term negative signal by traders. Cisco Insider Selling Alerts (InsiderTrades)
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating (buy→hold), adding to mixed analyst sentiment and giving momentum traders a reason to trim positions. Finviz quote / analyst updates
In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the sale, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 83,299 shares of company stock worth $6,390,416 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $310.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
