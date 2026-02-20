Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $280.80 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $321.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

