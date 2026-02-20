L & S Advisors Inc Buys 2,366 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $233.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average of $219.83. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,509 shares of company stock worth $4,629,316. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vietnamese carriers placed nearly 100-jet deals (including 50 737‑8s from Vietnam Airlines and up to 40 787 Dreamliners from Sun PhuQuoc), representing >$30B of backlog and support for Boeing's commercial recovery. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: FAA and EASA issued initial qualification for Boeing 777‑9 flight training simulators, a regulatory step that helps prepare for pilot training and eventual 777‑9 service entry. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: The FTC finalized a consent order tied to Boeing's Spirit AeroSystems deal with divestiture and compliance terms; it reduces a regulatory overhang but imposes conditions that could affect deal economics/timing. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: NASA's administrator publicly criticized Boeing and agency leadership over failures tied to the botched Starliner mission that left astronauts stranded — renewed scrutiny on Boeing's spacecraft programs and quality controls can hit investor confidence and defense/space win momentum. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: A senior Boeing SVP sold 6,281 shares (~31% reduction in her holding) at ~$243.37; high-profile insider selling can amplify near-term downside even if routine. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Operational and organizational moves (relocating BDS headquarters and public calls to "operate on a wartime footing") have been reported alongside commentary that the stock slid after the defense HQ shift, feeding worries about execution disruptions and investor uncertainty. Read More.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

