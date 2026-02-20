New Millennium Group LLC Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.71 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

