New Millennium Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 154.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,029,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,355,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,082,000 after acquiring an additional 135,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,159,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

