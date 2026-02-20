Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Trimmed by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $303.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $305.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

