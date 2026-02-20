New Millennium Group LLC Purchases 8,799 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 829.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 150,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 104,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,361,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

IAU opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

