New Millennium Group LLC Purchases 8,799 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 829.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 150,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 104,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,361,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.‑Iran tensions) is lifting safe‑haven demand and supporting higher gold prices, which typically boosts IAU inflows. Gold and Silver Analysis: US-Iran Tensions and Gold-to-Silver Ratio Signal Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst forecasts and fund manager commentary are bullish (calls for gold toward $6,000–$6,500), reinforcing investor interest in gold ETFs like IAU. Gold to rise near $6,500/oz in 2026 as bull case strengthens, silver’s market balance suggests caution for investors – BMO’s Amos
- Positive Sentiment: Silver’s breakout momentum (and cross‑metal ratio dynamics) can lift bullion sentiment broadly, indirectly supporting IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Holds as Silver Eyes $85 Breakout?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis shows consolidation around the psychological $5,000 level for gold; this can produce choppy trading and headline noise without changing the medium‑term trend. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Chop at Large Figure
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces note key short‑term support/entry levels and intra‑day trading ranges — useful for traders but less likely to change ETF allocation immediately. Gold market analysis for February 19 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Hawkish Fed minutes, stronger U.S. economic data and a firmer dollar are cited as headwinds that can raise real yields and pressure gold — a direct negative for IAU if the trend continues. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Pressure Builds – Will Gold Smash $5,020 or Stall?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term technical weakness below the 20‑day average and commentary on bearish bias could trigger pullbacks in gold and IAU until the 50‑day support proves firm. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.