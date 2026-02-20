Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,564,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,616,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $278.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $281.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

