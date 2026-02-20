Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.