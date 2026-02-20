Suncorp Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:SUN)

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
