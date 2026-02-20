Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,370 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.