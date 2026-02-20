Puzo Michael J Has $320,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,158 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

