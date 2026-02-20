Northeast Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.4% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after buying an additional 3,205,930 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,744,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,077,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,815 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,310,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,819,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0869 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

