NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 43,905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $71,377,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.