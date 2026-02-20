NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at $64,830,171.06. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total transaction of $102,870.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,068.11. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $265.00 price objective on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $262.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $269.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

