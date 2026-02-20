NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 9,349 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

EL stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

