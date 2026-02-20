Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $122,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,429,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Match Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,462,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,256 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Match Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Match Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after buying an additional 507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Match Group by 257.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 702,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 505,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.69 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Match Group Increases Dividend

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

