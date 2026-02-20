Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Sells 24,435 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the period. Centrus Energy makes up about 6.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $49,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $285.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.59. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $464.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.37 and a 200-day moving average of $272.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

