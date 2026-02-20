Reviewing D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 1 2 0 0 1.67 Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading currently has a consensus target price of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Jeffs’ Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $1.74 billion 0.56 -$48.95 million ($0.25) -10.89 Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.12 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -5.42% -113.69% -10.63% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading beats Jeffs’ Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

