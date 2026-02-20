Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.68% from the company’s previous close.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.25. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,329.81. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $3,190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,701,370 shares in the company, valued at $215,488,284.90. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,500. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet strength could provide a cushion: Corcept reports a high current ratio (3.14), strong quick ratio (3.07) and minimal debt, which may help absorb near‑term revenue pressures.

Recent valuation coverage revisits Corcept’s outlook after the relacorilant FDA complete response letter; useful for context but not an immediate catalyst compared with the patent loss. Negative Sentiment: Appellate setback: the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that Teva’s proposed generic does not infringe two Korlym patents — a direct hit to Corcept’s patent defense and a primary driver of today’s selloff. Corcept Provides Update on Patent Dispute

Appellate setback: the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that Teva’s proposed generic does not infringe two Korlym patents — a direct hit to Corcept’s patent defense and a primary driver of today’s selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets report a steep intraday drop and describe the court decision as clearing the way for a Teva generic, compounding selling pressure. Corcept Stock Plunges As Court Clears Teva Generic

Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets report a steep intraday drop and describe the court decision as clearing the way for a Teva generic, compounding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory overhangs: recent alerts about potential securities‑law probes and the prior FDA CRL for relacorilant increase investor uncertainty and amplify downside risk from the patent loss. Securities-Law Probe Alert

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

