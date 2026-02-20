LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. Analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,091,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 211,261 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 755,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,018,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 474,593 shares during the period.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

