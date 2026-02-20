Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 73,774 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,774 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $86,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:HWM opened at $251.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $256.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.