Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,465 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $105.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Trending Headlines about Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet strength could provide a cushion: Corcept reports a high current ratio (3.14), strong quick ratio (3.07) and minimal debt, which may help absorb near‑term revenue pressures.

Balance-sheet strength could provide a cushion: Corcept reports a high current ratio (3.14), strong quick ratio (3.07) and minimal debt, which may help absorb near‑term revenue pressures. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data shown in recent feeds is inconsistent (reported as 0 shares and 0 days), offering no clear signal about bearish positioning from reported sources.

Short-interest data shown in recent feeds is inconsistent (reported as 0 shares and 0 days), offering no clear signal about bearish positioning from reported sources. Neutral Sentiment: Trading experienced multiple LULD (limit up/limit down) halts during the morning session as the market reacted to news, indicating volatile intraday trading but no change to fundamentals by itself.

Trading experienced multiple LULD (limit up/limit down) halts during the morning session as the market reacted to news, indicating volatile intraday trading but no change to fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Recent valuation coverage revisits Corcept’s outlook after the relacorilant FDA complete response letter; useful for context but not an immediate catalyst compared with the patent loss. A Look At Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Valuation

Recent valuation coverage revisits Corcept’s outlook after the relacorilant FDA complete response letter; useful for context but not an immediate catalyst compared with the patent loss. Negative Sentiment: Appellate setback: the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that Teva’s proposed generic does not infringe two Korlym patents — a direct hit to Corcept’s patent defense and a primary driver of today’s selloff. Corcept Provides Update on Patent Dispute

Appellate setback: the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that Teva’s proposed generic does not infringe two Korlym patents — a direct hit to Corcept’s patent defense and a primary driver of today’s selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets report a steep intraday drop and describe the court decision as clearing the way for a Teva generic, compounding selling pressure. Corcept Stock Plunges As Court Clears Teva Generic

Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets report a steep intraday drop and describe the court decision as clearing the way for a Teva generic, compounding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory overhangs: recent alerts about potential securities‑law probes and the prior FDA CRL for relacorilant increase investor uncertainty and amplify downside risk from the patent loss. Securities-Law Probe Alert

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $817,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,474.45. This trade represents a 94.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $3,190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,701,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,488,284.90. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.