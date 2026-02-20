Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 322,194 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,234,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 322,194 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $80,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,768 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after buying an additional 2,374,365 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,896,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,094 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $5,621,000. Finally, Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.23. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, January 19th. iA Financial set a $11.00 target price on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

