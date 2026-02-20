Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,234 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

