LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LMAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.4%

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Shares of LMAT opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,829,000 after buying an additional 211,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 692,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.