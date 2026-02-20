Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,750 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 433.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 1.9% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.228/share (up ~0.4%), payable Mar 31 to holders of record Mar 20; company expects ~ $75M aggregate payment this quarter — a modest cash-return boost that supports income-oriented holders.

Positive Sentiment: Vistra is tying long‑term power contracts to Texas data center capacity, reinforcing the company's exposure to steady, growing demand from AI/data-center loads — this supports revenue visibility and long‑term contracted sales.

Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly earnings are imminent; Street models expect earnings growth, but some services flag that Vistra may lack the setup for a clear beat — investors will focus on guidance and margin drivers at the print.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary (Seeking Alpha short analysis) highlights Vistra as an independent power leader positioned to benefit from 2026 AI-driven energy demand — useful thematic support but not immediate catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed FY2025 EPS to $6.91 from $7.11 (still an Outperform rating with a $293 target). The cut lowers near‑term earnings expectations and can put downward pressure on the stock ahead of results.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain risk factors — VST's P/E is elevated (~62x) and reported debt/equity is high (~5.74). Those fundamentals make the stock sensitive to earnings misses or weaker power margins.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.53.

Vistra Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:VST opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.23.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

