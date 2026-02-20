Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) vs. EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Critical Survey

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A Butterfly Network -90.31% -37.80% -27.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $4.01 million 8.39 -$15.36 million ($0.12) -7.41 Butterfly Network $82.06 million 9.40 -$72.49 million ($0.33) -9.26

This table compares EUDA Health and Butterfly Network”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EUDA Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EUDA Health and Butterfly Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 1 0 0 0 1.00 Butterfly Network 1 1 3 0 2.40

Butterfly Network has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats EUDA Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

