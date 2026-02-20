Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.17 and traded as low as GBX 73. Bango shares last traded at GBX 79.80, with a volume of 97,596 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bango from GBX 244 to GBX 212 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bango has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.11. The company has a market cap of £61.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 15,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £11,940.85. Also, insider Ray Anderson sold 40,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total transaction of £17,252.89. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

