OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.2833.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.70. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 23.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

