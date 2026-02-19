Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BAH opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.