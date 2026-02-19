Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.05%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.220-1.320 EPS.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.5%

SEM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 1,276,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Select Medical has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,606,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,604,000 after purchasing an additional 684,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,333,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,205,000 after buying an additional 136,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 55,686 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $26,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

