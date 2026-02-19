Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.27. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.1350, with a volume of 323,621 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Further Reading

