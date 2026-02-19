Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.66 million. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Barings Bdc Stock Performance

Barings Bdc stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 1,170,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,048. The company has a market cap of $959.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Barings Bdc has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Bdc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Barings Bdc in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Bdc during the third quarter worth $64,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Bdc during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barings Bdc in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Barings Bdc from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Barings Bdc

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

Featured Articles

