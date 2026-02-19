Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.060-4.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,032. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $805,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,482.23. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,906. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 85,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

