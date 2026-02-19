Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after purchasing an additional 294,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded PG from “hold” to “buy,” providing immediate buy-side momentum and signaling analyst confidence in the name. Read More.

Erste Group upgraded PG from “hold” to “buy,” providing immediate buy-side momentum and signaling analyst confidence in the name. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights a potential growth catalyst: P&G’s push into digital retail and e‑commerce (using data and AI) that could help reignite volume growth over time — a strategic narrative investors like for sustainable revenue/margin upside. Read More.

Zacks highlights a potential growth catalyst: P&G’s push into digital retail and e‑commerce (using data and AI) that could help reignite volume growth over time — a strategic narrative investors like for sustainable revenue/margin upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing analyst support: several brokerages have raised ratings/targets in recent months (Jefferies, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among them) and the consensus price target sits above current levels, which cushions downside and attracts buyers. Read More.

Ongoing analyst support: several brokerages have raised ratings/targets in recent months (Jefferies, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among them) and the consensus price target sits above current levels, which cushions downside and attracts buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated — Zacks notes PG is among the most‑searched stocks recently; that can increase intraday volume and volatility but is not a clear directional signal. Read More.

Investor attention is elevated — Zacks notes PG is among the most‑searched stocks recently; that can increase intraday volume and volatility but is not a clear directional signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent results/guidance remain mixed: Q3 results slightly beat EPS estimates but revenue lagged; FY2026 EPS guide is in place — fundamentals aren’t deteriorating materially, so news flow (rather than fundamentals) is driving short‑term moves. Read More.

Recent results/guidance remain mixed: Q3 results slightly beat EPS estimates but revenue lagged; FY2026 EPS guide is in place — fundamentals aren’t deteriorating materially, so news flow (rather than fundamentals) is driving short‑term moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares at about $162.28 (≈$2.46M) on Feb. 13, a 25% reduction in his holding — a visible near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares at about $162.28 (≈$2.46M) on Feb. 13, a 25% reduction in his holding — a visible near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader insider sales reported (including large, multi‑million dollar sales by senior executives) amplify selling pressure and likely explain much of the day’s weakness as investors read these as reduced insider conviction. Read More. Read More.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

