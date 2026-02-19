BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,358,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the previous session’s volume of 526,055 shares.The stock last traded at $55.1890 and had previously closed at $55.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
BNP Paribas Stock Down 1.0%
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.
Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.
